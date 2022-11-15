Living wage needed in Pembroke Skyrockets

A new report shows the average horly wage needed to live in the Pembroke region is well above the provincial mimimum wage.

Anyone living in the area needs to work full time, making about $19.05 an hour.

In comparison, during Nov. 2021, the living wage was aproximatley $17.40.

The report from the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) says the near says the increase stems directly from skyrocketing inflation driving up rent and food costs.

The report also accounts for government credits, and deductions from paycheques, while calculating totals based on average rent, food, transportation, cell phone, internet, and lesuire costs.

Pembroke region remains one of the more affordable areas, while Toronto and Peel are listed as the most expensive region to live, with an average wage of $23.15 an hour.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink