LLGAMH holds food and toy drive during holiday season

Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health says its giving back to the community during the holiday season.

LLGAMH says staff recently held a toy drive and that the gifts have been dropped off to the Angel Tree at the Brockville Walmart.

A food drive is also underway. Donations will go to the Brockville Food Drink.

In a press release, LLGAMH CEO Patricia Kyle says it is important for the organization to give back to the community.

"LLGAMH offers services and programs for people who are experiencing substance use and/or mental health concerns." said Kyle. "Family members and caregivers play a significant role as well. Supporting our local communities extends that care even further."

