LLGAMH receives over $68,000 for upgrades and repairs

Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) has announced that it has received $68,081 from the provincial government.

In a press release, LLGAMH says the new funding will be used for upgrades and repairs.

This would include different construction projects at various facilities.

The work would include two new roofs, repairs to some building foundations, and an update to a heating and cooling system.

"We are grateful to MPP Steve Clark and the provincial government for this financial support. It will help to ensure our buildings are maintained and improved," noted CEO Patricia Kyle in the release.

"We want to care for our clients in spaces that are both supportive and safe."