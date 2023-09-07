Loaded gun and fentanyl seized in Gananoque, one man remains wanted

Fentanyl and a loaded handgun were seized by Gananoque Police after a recent investigation in the city.

Police explain that on July 23rd, 2023 officers with the Gananoque Police Service say they while on patrol, officers made observations on a suspicious vehicle with licence plates not belonging to the vehicle at one of the local motels. Police observed the vehicle leave the property being operated by a lone male at the time.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to stop and drove in such a manner that police discontinued the stop due to public safety concerns.

The man was identified through photographs by police, and as a result, an investigation commenced. Officers also identified which motel room the male came from and a female associated with the suspect.

A search warrant was then sought and granted to the motel unit which was executed by police. Officers were then able to arrest a 19-year-old female from Cardinal who was located within the unit. Officers at the scene seized blue powdered fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

The man, a 46-year-old is still wanted. However, both of the suspects are facing the following charges:

- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

- Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

The man faces these additional charges:

- Possession of Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order

- Flight from Police

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray