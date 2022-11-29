Local 14-year-old arrested after making threats towards Kingston high school
Kingston Police responded to a call on November 25th, 2022 regarding an allegation of a potential threat made towards Kingston Secondary School. It was initially unknown what individual was making the threats as they were posted on social media.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division were able to quickly identify the individual accused of making the threat via social media. Later on the afternoon of November 25th, police attended a residence in Kingston's North End, where they located and arrested the accused without incident.
The accused youth was then subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were later released on conditions with a future court date. The 14-year-old local youth now faces charges of uttering threats to cause death.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
