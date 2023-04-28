Local 14-year-old charged breaking in and vandalizing washroom at Petawawa Civic Centre
A local youth is facing charges as a result of an investigation by the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into a break-in and mischief at the Kinhut washroom at the Civic Centre in Petawawa in early April 2023.
OPP say they have charged the local 14-year-old with the following offences:
- Break and enter, commit an indictable offence
- Mischief under $5000
- Mischief over $5000
The accused was released to their parents and is scheduled to attend the Youth Division of the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 15th, 2023. The youth's name cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
OPP says the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
