Local Alzheimers Society details plans for Alzheimer's Awareness Month"

January is Alzheimer's Awareness month. During the first month of the year, representatives from the Alzheimer's Society say they want to encourage organizations and individuals across Canada to learn about dementia and its impact on people across the county.

In support of awareness this month, the Education and Support Coordinator with the local Alzheimers Soceity, Sean McFadden says they have several events planned for the coming weeks. McFadden spoke on MOVE 104.9 inviting interested members of the public to "come to the office to see and learn what we do."

The Alzheimers Society has scheduled a coffeehouse drop-in on January 6th, as well as two community awareness events. The first takes place in Smith Falls on January 20th, and the second on January 25th at the Brockville Library.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray