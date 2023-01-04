Local Alzheimers Society details plans for Alzheimer's Awareness Month"
January is Alzheimer's Awareness month. During the first month of the year, representatives from the Alzheimer's Society say they want to encourage organizations and individuals across Canada to learn about dementia and its impact on people across the county.
In support of awareness this month, the Education and Support Coordinator with the local Alzheimers Soceity, Sean McFadden says they have several events planned for the coming weeks. McFadden spoke on MOVE 104.9 inviting interested members of the public to "come to the office to see and learn what we do."
The Alzheimers Society has scheduled a coffeehouse drop-in on January 6th, as well as two community awareness events. The first takes place in Smith Falls on January 20th, and the second on January 25th at the Brockville Library.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Killaloe OPP gives results from festive RIDE campaignOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe has released an update from the festive RIDE campaign they ran during the holiday season, conducting a total of eighty-eight checks with two drivers arrested and charged.
Vehicle theft and drug charges laid following police assist callA 32-year-old from Highlands East faces multiple criminal charges following a police assistance call for service on December 24th, 2022.
"Dancing Stars" fundraiser kicks off with launch partyDancing stars and choreographers for the "Dancing Stars" of Leeds and Grenville fundraiser will be announced at their launch party at the Keystorm Pub on Thursday, January 5th, 2022.
Gananoque Police partner with Starbucks for "Coffee with a Cop" in JanuaryLocal residents are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with an officer with the Gananoque Police Service. Giving the opportunity to discuss local issues or concerns in the community.
Multiple charges laid after police pursuit in Marmora and Lake29-year-old, Jordan Adams from Tweed and 28-year-old, Hunter Casselman from Marmora and Lake were arrested and face multiple charges after evading police in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake.
Police warn public of ongoing 'smishing' scamsKingston Police detail a recent and popular smishing (SMS phishing) scam, that cybercriminals use to try to acquire sensitive information, including bank account information. They also offer several tips to stay safe from similar scams.
Overdose alert for residents of Renfrew County and DistrictThe public is being informed of several overdoses that have occurred over the last week in Renfrew County and District from suspected cocaine which may have been tainted with a highly potent opioid.
Personal support worker arrested after caught stealing from elderly client25-year-old personal support worker arrested and charged after she was being caught stealing from an elderly man she regularly assisted.
Man arrested in Brockville when police discover intention to re-attend victim's residence55-year-old wanted man arrested by Brockville Police on Broad St. after investigation revealed the man had intention to re-attend his victim's residence following an ongoing unlawful dwelling investigation at the same residence.