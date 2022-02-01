Local animal shelter to raise money in 10th annual cupcake fundraiser

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is hosting its 10th annual National Cupcake Day with the help of Milk-Bone and Robin Hood.

Organized by the Ontario SPCA, National Cupcake Day has been held annually since 2012, raising over $4.1 million dollars over the last 10 years. By taking part in National Cupcake Day, organizers say you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find loving homes.

There are four categories for contestants to submit a photo of their decorated cupcakes to, and the cupcake with the most votes wins.

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, fundraise, and submit a photo of your cupcake creation for a chance to win prizes, and to help raise money for animals in need.