Local arrested after stealing pick-up truck in midtown Kingston

Kingston Police have released information on an arrest made after a car theft in the city. Police explain that on July 31st, 2023 around 9:10 a.m. a pick-up truck was stolen from a parking lot in midtown Kingston.

Upon police arrival, the victim of the vehicle theft confirmed with officers that they were able to track the location of their truck for the responding officers by using a tracking app installed on their phone, which had been left inside their pickup truck prior to it being stolen.

The victim indicated to police that the phone had been tracked to the area of Village Drive in Kingston's north end. Police say that officers immediately attended this location and discovered the stolen truck, which had been left unattended in a parking lot at this location.

Further investigation led police to the area of Daly Street and Baker Street where they located and identified the accused responsible for the theft of the truck. The accused was arrested at approximately 9:40 a.m. and a search incident to their arrest revealed that they were in possession of the keys to the stolen truck along with the victim's wallet. Police say they also located a replica firearm, two knives and the victim's cell phone. Additionally, the accused had breached a number of their court-imposed conditions.

Police say the accused, a 32-year-old local, Robert Cotter, was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

The accused individual was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000, three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, and five counts of breach of probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray