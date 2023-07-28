Local art groups benefit from ceramic equipment donation from SLC

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has donated ceramics equipment from its Brockville campus to two community arts groups. The Gananoque Arts Network (GAN) and the Clay Studio Collective in Athens received the equipment that will boost their capacities to offer studio space for ceramic artists, as well as classes and workshops for students.

With a total estimated value of $25,000, the Gananoque Arts Network received one kiln, six wheels, and one small wedging table, and the Clay Studio Collective received one large kiln, eight wheels, and one large wedging table, as well as a slab roller.

The donations came as a result of SLC's need to expand its nursing programs on the Brockville campus, requiring an increase in specialized critical care labs, according to Les Casson, Dean, Brockville campus.

"Ceramics has a decades-long history on the Brockville campus and the lab space has served a deeply committed circle of artists. After engaging with community partners, we are pleased that the equipment is staying local in open and accessible venues, in the same way that the College has been," Casson said.

"We've built a strong community of ceramic artists and students over the many years learning together at SLC. This brought together our Collective very naturally with a shared purpose and passion to see it live on," said Donna Haycock, Chairwoman, Clay Studio Collective. "Our mission is to continue providing an open, inclusive, and creative learning environment that will carry on the legacy of ceramic arts in Brockville established by SLC. We are extremely grateful for their equipment donation to our studio. Their generosity will help us continue learning and working together, sharing our knowledge and passion within the local pottery community."

"SLC has made our dream come true," said Pat Lalonde, Gananoque Arts Network. "As a not-for-profit corporation founded and run by passionate, creative volunteers, our focus is on transforming our community through the power of creative expression. We welcome everyone from children on Saturday mornings to seniors programming, and there is a lot of excitement about having a pottery studio in town so people don't have to drive distances to get their hands in clay."

"The donation of this specialized ceramics equipment back into the local arts community was the result of a lot of hard work and community engagement on how best to serve the needs of everyone - both the arts community and SLC," said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. "I'm thrilled that those who have used our College to pursue their passion for ceramics will be able to access what they need to continue."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray