Local Brockville, Ont. dealership target of catalytic converter theft



A local car dealership in Brockville, Ont. was the target of a catalytic converter theft from a car that was parked on their lot over the weekend.

Brockville Police say it theft happened sometime between Saturday, August 6, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. and the morning of Monday, August 8, 2022. The suspects removed the catalytic converter from a 2017 F-150 pick-up truck that was parked in a lot of the local business.

When staff reported working on Monday morning and noticed the damage, police were contacted to file a report.

Anyone who has information or saw suspicious activity around the Riverside Ford lot over the weekend is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BPS also reminds the public to report any suspicious activity around car dealership lots such as crawling under vehicles, attempting door handles, suspicious vehicles in the area for extended periods of time, or using electronic devices around the cars after normal business hours.