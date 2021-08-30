Local candidates preparing for three all-candidates meetings next week

Local candidates vying for the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes electoral riding in the 2021 federal election are preparing for three all-candidates meetings next week.

Candidates includes Roberta Abbot for the Liberals, Michael Barrett for the Conservatives, Michelle Taylor for the NDP, Lorraine Rekmans for the Greens. and Alex Cassell of the Peoples' party.

The first of the debates takes place next Tuesday with a virtual debate on the environment.

Next Wednesday, the Brockville Arts Centre will host a debate with limited seating.

For next Thursday, the Leeds Federation of Agriculture hosts an in person debate at the Free Methodist Church in Athens.