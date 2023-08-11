Local charged as OPP investigate break and enter in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Police are currently investigating a break-and-enter and have laid criminal charges in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say that on July 31st, 2023 shortly after 2:00 p.m. officers responded to a report of a break and enter to a residence on Dunn Street, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to arrest a local 41-year-old, Tivadar Basa from Madawaska Valley Township. They were charged with break and enter and theft, contrary to the Criminal Code.

OPP says the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on September 13th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray