Local charged breaking into north end apartment and striking elderly resident

Kingston Police have arrested and charged a suspect following a residential break-and-enter. Police say on April 17th, 2023 a local 28-year-old named Jean-Luc Richardson attended a residential apartment building in the area of Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard in Kingston's north end.

In a news release, Police explain that the man waited for another tenant to open the main locked front door and then proceeded to enter the building. Once inside they began knocking on an apartment door and when the elderly female victim opened the door to her residence the man pushed past her and closed and locked the deadbolt.

Richardson stood in the main entry to the victim's residence and she had no means of escape. They were reportedly acting very irrationally, not allowing the elderly victim to leave her residence and striking her hand when she attempted to open the door.

The victim screamed as loud as she could however no one came to her aid. He then allowed the victim to call for assistance and Kingston Police officers attended shortly thereafter.

Upon police arrival, the accused was found to be still inside the victim's residence and was subsequently arrested. Police observed that this individual was under the influence of drugs. The victim was uninjured however, was visibly very upset.

As a result, Richardson was charged with assault, breaking and entering, forcible confinement, and forcible entry.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray