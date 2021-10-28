Local couple pledges $10,000 to Cancer Care campaign

A local couple are pledging $10,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care campaign .

In a release, the foundation says Dan Laverdure and Andrew Chenard are making the donation.

"We are so very thankful for the generosity of individuals like Andrew and Dan who recognize the importance of having state-of-the-art health care services right here close to home," PRHF Executive Director Roger Martin said in a release. "As equipment and supplies are not funded through the government, the hospital depends on the generosity of the community to purchase these essential items."

Laverdure says he and Andrew are happy to make the donation.

"We are so thankful to have such an amazing hospital right here in Pembroke and we want to do our part to ensure that the best possible health care is available locally for the present and future." Laverdure said in the release.

The foundation says money towards the Cancer Care campaign will help the provide funding to "equip, upgrade, and expand the chemotherapy and medical day care units at the Pembroke Regional Hospital."