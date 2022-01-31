Recent data of COVID-19 cases in long-term care homes and retirement residences in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region shows encouraging signs of vaccine protection among the elderly population.

In a briefing Friday, KFL&A's medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, shared data from November to mid-January showing 78 cases of COVID-19 associated with long-term care homes, 65 of which are in non-residents. Only 13 residents tested positive for the virus... of which seven were completely asymptomatic. Six people experienced COVID-19 symptoms, and one person required hospitalization.

Oglaza says the majority of the cases in the datset had at least two doses of an mRNA vaccine, which he says confirms the signficant protection vaccines offer against the virus. Residents and staff in retirement homes or long-term care facilities have been identified as a "high-risk" population when it comes to COVID-19, with many of their residents becoming severely ill or dying from the virus in previous waves of the pandemic.

According to the medical officer, heightened infection prevention and control measures such as handwashing, social distancing, and gathering limits have been crucial in preventing the spread of the virus in these environments, especially given how contagious the Omicron variant is.

Oglaza says the data shows the strategies in place are effective at helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. The data shows basic measures such as self screening, staying home when sick, getting vaccinated, limiting contacts, mask wearing, and handwashing are still our best defence for vulnerable populations. He said while things are looking better... there are negative impacts of infection prevention and control measures.

In the briefing, he said the burden of illness and risk of infection is easing, but we are starting to see the impact some of the measures have on resident's quality of life. "The definition of health is that broader sense of well-being, and that’s something that’s really key here, and there’s work underway to strike the right balance, especially when it comes to the vulnerable population of long-term care residents who rely significantly on social interactions with family and friends, and that’s something that’s also essential to our health,” he said.

Oglaza said there are discussions between the province and public health units, including KFL&A, to find the right balance between measures to improve quality of life. He says any progress on that front will be made by the provincial government, using data and feedback from the public health units.