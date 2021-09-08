Local debates continue in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes riding
78 people attended the local all-candidates meeting hosted by 100 Debates on the Environment Tuesday night.
Attending were Roberta Abbott with the Liberals, Michael Barrett with the Conservatives, Lorraine Rekmans with the Green Party, and Michelle Taylor with the NDP.
Tonight, the Brockville & Gananoque Chamber of Commerce host an all-candidates meeting at the Brockville Arts Centre.
Tomorrow, the Leeds Federation of Agriculture hosts an event in Athens.
