Local driver charged crashing into ditch while impaired in Kingston's West End

Kingston Police are reporting that one person has been arrested following a vehicle collision in the west end. Police say on June 1st, 2023 around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle collision that had just occurred in the area of Woodbine Road and Bayridge Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located the motor vehicle facing east in a ditch on Bayridge Drive just south of Woodbine Road. Airbags had deployed inside the vehicle as a result of the collision. Further investigation revealed that the lone occupant of the vehicle had been last seen walking south on Bayridge Drive. However not long after police were able to immediately locate the driver, who had evident injuries to their face, near the intersection of Bayridge Drive and Old Colony Road.

Officers confirmed that this was the driver from the motor vehicle collision and then made observations that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The accused was arrested and subsequently transported by Frontenac Paramedics to the hospital where they provided two breath samples. The accused was found to have approximately two times the legal limit of alcohol in their system. The accused suffered minor injuries as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

The accused, a 32-year-old local person, was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg. Additionally, the driver had their licence automatically suspended for 90 days, with the possibility of a one-year suspension if they are found guilty. The vehicle was seized and impounded for 7 days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray