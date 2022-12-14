Local Faceoff charity hockey game raises $10,000

On December 11th, 2022, a charity hockey game pitting members of the SD&G Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and their local law enforcement partners against former Morrisburg Junior C (Jr. C) hockey players raised over $10,000 and collected 373 pounds of food for the Community Food Share and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers.

The charity hockey game was conceived by Dale Lewis and Provincial Constable (PC) Eric Mantha. Lewis has been synonymous with the Morrisburg Jr. C organization for over 40 years as part owner and trainer and PC Mantha a former player. Lewis acted as general manager for the Jr. C team and convinced several players out of retirement. PC Mantha's team named the OPP Badgers was comprised of members of the SD&G OPP Detachment, Cornwall Police Service, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Municipality of South Dundas By-Law Enforcement, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Morrisburg arena was near capacity as the community showed up in droves to support the initiative. The Seaway District High School band performed the Canadian anthem. MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn and Inspector Marc Hemmerick conducted the ceremonial faceoff. South Dundas mayor, Jason Broad, acted as master of ceremonies and off-ice official. The South Dundas U13 Rep and B house teams assisted with greeting spectators and collecting food items for Community Food Share.

Dale Lewis, Eric Duncan and Nolan Quinn took the opportunity to recognize the game's referee, Sean Boulerice, for 42 years of officiating hockey games at various levels including the Ontario Hockey League, and junior and minor hockey associations. He was presented with a plaque and a certificate of recognition.

Local businesses donated gift certificates, various prizes and cash that were used for a lottery raffle ticket draw. The organizers would like to thank all those who purchased raffled tickets as well as the following businesses and individuals who sponsored the event: Bill's Towing, McDougall Insurance & Financial, McIntosh Country Inn, Horner & Pietersma, Dean Cassell Roofing, Marsden & McLaughlin Funeral Homes, One Stop Skate Shop, Morrisburg Heating and Plumbing, Municipality of South Dundas, Morrisburg Canadian Tire, Morrisburg Ultramar, Laura's Valu-Mart, Morrisburg & District Lions Club, Sports Fix, Justin Elliot and Ron Skuce.

In the end, the former Jr. C Lions edged the OPP Badgers by a score of 5 to 4. It was a fantastic event that was well supported by the community with all proceeds going to two vital organizations.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray