Local family honours late grandfather with major donation to BGH
The Antonakos family has decided to honour their husband, father, and grandfather, the late Angelo Antonakos who passed away September 26th, 2022, with a donation in his name towards the MRI campaign at Brockville General Hospital. The family directed the donation to the Ride the River for the MRI Campaign as an anonymous donor was matching all proceeds, therefore doubling their donation of $26,623.
The Antonakos family recognized the need in the community for an MRI closer to home through their own experiences. Local residents currently have to travel to Kingston, Cornwall or Ottawa to access MRIs, with a significant wait time. The hospital says having an MRI closer to home will increase the quality of care for thousands of patients.
Paula Antonakos-Boswell shared that the family wanted to make this donation as Brockville General Hospital has been here for her parents when they needed it, as young adults, parents of young children and now in their senior years.
For more information about the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation and the Your Health Your Hospital MRI/Equipment campaign, please visit www.bdhfoundation.com
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
