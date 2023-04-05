This year the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Health Unit are highlighting Oral Health. Each public health unit has dental programs and services that support the members of their communities. In Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, the health unit's dental team consists of Registered Dental Hygienists, Level ll Intra-Oral Dental Assistants and Administrative Assistants.

Public health plays an important role in supporting the health of the local community. Oral health affects overall health, throughout a person's life. Public health messages are geared at the community as a whole, to promote and sustain oral health. Providing oral health information and offering programs to complement and support routine care at a dental office, is the main function of Public Health during Oral Health Month.

The Health Unit explains that one of their main roles is to provide support and navigation for two provincially funded dental programs, the Healthy Smiles Ontario (HSO) program and the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program (OSDCP). The Healthy Smiles Ontario program (HSO) is a free dental program for eligible children and youth, 17 years and under. The program can cover dental needs like exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and urgent care. The Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program is a free dental program for eligible seniors, 65 years and older. The program can cover dental needs like exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, urgent care, and possibly dentures (additional fee). More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at healthunit.org or by calling 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2315.

The dental team also provides school and community-based programs and services to support the oral health of children and their families. The dental team provides dental screening in elementary schools for approximately 4500-5000 students per year. In other community locations, they provide oral health education and preventive services (cleanings, fluoride, and sealants) for eligible children 0-17. For adults, they administer the Emergency Adult Dental Treatment Fund (made possible by the United Way of Leeds and Grenville). Public health is also responsible for monitoring fluoride levels in community water systems.

To support their clients' overall health, the health unit's dental team partners with other healthcare professionals at the health unit, and in the community, to refer clients to other programs that may address both dental and other healthcare needs. Like the staff at a dental office, the Health Unit wants to remind everyone that oral health affects overall health. Here are some tips on what you can focus on this month to keep your teeth and gums healthy:

- Brush 2 x daily for 2 minutes

- Clean between teeth (i.e., floss) 1 x daily

- Use fluoridated toothpaste

- Drink water and eat a variety of nutritious foods

- Avoid smoking, smokeless tobacco and vaping

- Consult a dental professional regularly

