Local health unit gives tips to stay cool during hot summer weather

Summer temperatures have arrived and while many welcome the warmer weather, the health unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is sending a reminder that high temperatures may impact the health of local residents.

Becoming overheated can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and in some cases death. The health unit says even short periods of exposure to high temperatures can cause health problems. If anyone experiences the following symptoms after exposure to extreme heat seek medical attention immediately:

- Nausea, dizziness, blurred vision

- Difficulty or rapid breathing

- Severe headache or confusion

- Convulsion

- Fever

The health unit says with extreme heat everyone is at risk, however, the following groups are at an even greater risk of being affected:

- Elderly

- People with chronic illness or who take certain medications

- Infants and preschool children

- People who have challenges with housing and shelter

- People who participate in physical activity or are involved in strenuous outdoor work for a prolonged period

Dr. Linna Li, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, advises to keep cool and hydrated when it is hot outside and to take the following precautions:

- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

- Consult a doctor or pharmacist regarding the side effects of medications.

- Limit caffeinated beverages such as coffee and cola.

- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.

- Wear loose-fitting, light clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.

- Don't skip meals, instead eat smaller amounts more often.

- Use fans to draw cool air at night.

- Reduce the use of personal vehicles.

For more information on how to protect health during extreme heat, visit the health unit's Exposure to Hot/Cold Temperatures page. For specific health heat-related questions call 1-800-660-5853 or 613-345-5685. Connect with the health unit on Facebook, Twitter @LGLHealthUnit or Instagram @lglhealthunit.z for important public health updates.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray