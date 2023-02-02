Local Health Unit offers tips to be prepared during Winter months

Knowing that several weeks of winter remain, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit strongly recommends that residents prepare for future weather-related storms. Winter weather events can cause power outages, delays in the delivery of supplies (including food and medication) and dangerous travel conditions.

The health unit says that it is important to have an emergency kit that can sustain a family for a minimum of 72 hours to help through times when services may not be readily available. When creating a kit, consider sufficient amounts of non-perishable food that can be prepared without cooking, a supply of bottled water, medication, a first aid kit, clothing and blankets. Flashlights and extra batteries, and a portable radio will help keep someone in touch with the community. As well as having a plan for where people can meet should they get separated and have a common contact person designated outside of the area so they can let each other know how they are doing.

When cleaning up from winter, storm the health unit says it's important to be mindful of the hazards that may exist, such as extremely cold temperatures, icy conditions and heavy snow. These types of hazards can cause injury and possibly death.

Canadian winters may be a shock, especially for newcomers to Canada. The health until offers tips from the Red Cross to help anyone before venturing outside in cold weather:

- Cover up exposed areas like your ears, nose, cheeks and fingers.

- Change into dry clothes as quickly as possible if you get wet in the cold.

- Avoid tight clothing or footwear that can impair circulation.

- Bring extra clothing along in case you need it.

- Shelter yourself from the wind if you feel cold

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray