Local Health Unit warns ticks are out with warming temperatures

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are reminding residents that the ticks are out. They explain that when temperatures rise above 4 degrees celsius, ticks become active. Black-legged ticks in the local ecosystem may carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease and you cannot tell if a tick is positive by looking at it. The Health Unit suggests taking the following precautions will help to reduce the risk:

- Dress in light-coloured clothing to see that a tick is on your body.

- Use an insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin.

- Put outdoor clothes in a hot dryer for several minutes to kill ticks.

- Wear clothing that contains a tick repellent

- Do a tick check when returning inside.

- Thoroughly check your body for ticks and nymphs and promptly remove them using tweezers or a tick twister.

- Take a quick shower and scrub well to help remove any unattached ticks.

- Speak to a vet about ways to protect a pet.

The Health Unit says Lyme disease transmission depends on the length of time the infected tick is attached. Ticks that are removed quickly and have been attached for less than 24 hours are not likely to transfer the bacteria. However, if the tick has been attached for longer than 24 hours that person may be at an increased risk and it is recommended that they consult a health-care provider.

Check any ticks removed to determine if they are fat or flat. A fat tick is an indication that it has been feeding for a longer period of time. Tick specimens are not used for diagnosis of the disease so they are no longer accepted at the Health Unit. Individuals can submit a photo to the website, eTick, for tick identification.

Lyme disease symptoms can range from a bull's eye rash around the bite area to headache, fever and muscle/joint pain. Symptoms can appear from 3 days to several weeks following a tick bite. Even if someone has had Lyme disease before, they can be reinfected. The Health Unit says to consult a doctor if experiencing any of these symptoms.

The Health Unit concludes by insisting that Lyme disease can lead to serious, long-lasting health effects, and it remains important for residents to continue to take precautions. For more information about ticks and Lyme disease, visit the Insect Bites and Diseases section of their website or call 1-800-660-5853. Also e-mail the Health Unit at contact@heathunit.org or connect with @LGLHealthUnit on Facebook and Twitter or @lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray