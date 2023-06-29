Local healthcare providers team up addressing gap in care system

Healthcare providers from across Frontenac, Lennox and Addington counties, including Kingston Community Health Centres, Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Providence Care, and Queen's University, have announced they are joining arms in an effort to change the way care is coordinated across the region. More than 300 healthcare and wellness service providers have teamed up to form the Frontenac Lennox and Addington Ontario Health Team (FLA OHT) and have released a new five-year plan titled: Achieving our best health.

They say the plan will see enhanced collaboration and partnerships across the health, social services and wellness sectors and includes a series of targeted initiatives that aim to solve some of the big challenges facing patients and residents across the two counties.

"In our region, emergency departments are overwhelmed, hospital beds are full, thousands of people are without a family doctor and people are not able to access the care they need when, where and how they need it," says Dr. Kim Morrison, Executive Lead of FLA OHT. "With the launch of our plan, we are uniting with a common purpose to redesign our healthcare system to overcome challenges and seize opportunities to create stronger, more connected systems and healthier communities."

Highlights of the five-year plan for Achieving our best health, include:

Addressing the Primary Care shortage: ensuring that everyone in Frontenac, Lennox and Addington has a People-Centred Health Home, a home base for easy access to all health care and wellness services.

Coordinating care across sectors: targeting priority areas that will help people to age well at home, improve access to primary care, palliative care, mental health and addiction care, as well as coordinate care following discharge from the hospital.

Improving access to mental health services: launching the AccessMHA program to make it easier for people to find mental health and addiction care and support.

Empowering patients with technology: implementing technology to ensure people experience smooth transitions in care, empowering them to self-navigate services and programs and giving them access to their own digital health records.

Empowering providers with technology: Creating one digital health record system across the six hospital partners in southeastern Ontario, allowing providers to easily access people's health information regardless of where they go for care, and introducing technology to help providers improve how they make referrals and communicate with one another.

The plan was co-created through extensive community engagement with over 1,000 people participating, including FLA OHT partners, Francophone and Indigenous community members, along with the general public to address the unique health and wellness needs of all community members.

"We recognize that people with lived experience in the healthcare system, as well as their family members and care partners, provide essential perspective and ideas on what needs to be improved in our systems," says Dr. Morrison. "Their involvement in co-designing our strategic plan has ensured that our plan is truly reflective of the needs of the communities we serve."

For that reason, the FLA OHT will continue to look for more community members to share their voices and experiences and to help them design the system that they all need and deserve. Community members can get involved by joining the Community Council, participating in focus groups or sharing their experiences with one of the project groups.

"To really change the way care is delivered and organized, community voices need to be part of early planning and decision making," says Allan Katz, FLA OHT Community Council co-chair. "As a Francophone community member, knowing that I am providing advice about healthcare programs and services that can be improved is empowering."

The FLA OHT is one of 54 teams formed in Ontario to improve local healthcare delivery under the umbrella of Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health. Since its formation in 2021, the FLA OHT say they have already seen great progress.

