Local individual charged following violent incident of domestic assault

Kingston Police Services have arrested and charged a local individual after a domestic assault. Police say on May 28th, 2023 around 10:45 a.m. they were made aware of an incident that occurred in the area of Yonge Street in midtown Kingston.

Police say the victim had attended their partner's residence to retrieve some belongings and an argument had ensued between them. During the argument, the accused pushed the victim to the ground. The dispute continued inside a vehicle belonging to the accused assaulter. As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle the accused grabbed them from behind by the face, injuring their eye. The accused then grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled them back into the vehicle and assaulted them with a pair of pliers.

As a result of the injury, the victim screamed out attracting the attention of a nearby witness who ran to the scene to intervene. The accused subsequently fled from the area.

Following that altercation, police officers responded to the scene and spoke to the victim who had suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack. Frontenac Paramedics attended and assessed the victim at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in a separate assault earlier that month at the hands of the accused while inside their vehicle. During this incident, the accused and the victim had engaged in an argument and the accused had then proceeded to strike the victim in the leg with a tool.

Officers located and arrested the accused at their residence a short time later the 45-year-old was charged with assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a release order. They were subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray