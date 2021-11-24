Local male arrested after allegedly driving while impaired

Brockville Police have arrested a local male after he was alleged to have driven while impaired.

Police say on Tuesday, at around 11:45 p.m., officers received a complaint of a possibe impaired driver in the area of Windsor Dr.

The vehicle was located in the area of Stewart Blvd. and Laurier Blvd.

Police identified the driver as a 64-year-old local male.

A roadside sample was provided which police say the driver was failed.

The man was arrested for operated with over 80mg of alcohol.

Police say the man was taken to the Brockville Police Service where he provided further samples indicating a blood alcohol concentration that was double the legal limit.

The man was charged with operating while impaired and operating over 80mg.

The man was later released once sober with a future court date.