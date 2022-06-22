Local male charged with 19 offences, including child pornography

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say have that have arrested and charged a local male with 19 separate criminal code offences, including the making of child pornography and assault.

On June 9th, 2022, the SD&G OPP Crime Unit began investigating allegations of sexual assault, assault, and mischief. Preliminary information led to a search warrant on a residence, where officers seized many items related to the investigation.

A local male was charged with the following:

makes, prints, publishes for the purpose of publication any child pornography (x9)

sexual assault (x2)

assault

uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x2)

mischief under $5000 (x2)

failure to comply with probation order (x3)

The man was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

The identity of the man has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victims.