Local male charged with 19 offences, including child pornography
Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say have that have arrested and charged a local male with 19 separate criminal code offences, including the making of child pornography and assault.
On June 9th, 2022, the SD&G OPP Crime Unit began investigating allegations of sexual assault, assault, and mischief. Preliminary information led to a search warrant on a residence, where officers seized many items related to the investigation.
A local male was charged with the following:
- makes, prints, publishes for the purpose of publication any child pornography (x9)
- sexual assault (x2)
- assault
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x2)
- mischief under $5000 (x2)
- failure to comply with probation order (x3)
The man was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.
The identity of the man has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victims.
