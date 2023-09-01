Local man arrested after dispute with girlfriend turned physical

The Brockville Police Service is reporting on a domestic dispute that took place in the area of Kensington Parkway in the city. Police began the investigation into this incident on August 29th, 2023.

Police explained that officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Investigation revealed that a 33-year-old man had assaulted his girlfriend by shoving her face first into a television stand and threatening harm to her.

Officers at the scene say there were concerns of the mans well being due to some comments of possible self-harm. The male then was located and taken for an assessment. Once complete, police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of assault and uttering threats.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray