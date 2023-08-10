Local man arrested after smashing window of Brockville Police Station

A local man, part of the homeless community, has been arrested and charged following an incident at Brockville Police Station.

Police explain that on August 8th, 2023 at about 12:15 p.m., a 41-year-old, male, attended the Brockville Police Service and without any warning, placed a rock in a sock and proceeded to smash multiple windows at the front of the police station.

On his final targeted window, the rock was thrown through the window and damaged other property inside. Officers in the building say they quickly responded and confronted the male, who was still on the front lawn.

Police say he was stopped and taken into custody. The total value of the damage is not yet known but is estimated to be several thousand dollars. The male, who is a member of the local homeless community, was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray