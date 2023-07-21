Local man arrested making death threats and wielding a knife
Kingston Police have made an arrest after a man made death threats while wielding a knife in the city. Police explain that on July 19th, 2023 after the accused became upset at a meeting on Russell Street, he resorted to uttering death threats and waving the knife around.
Police say they were made aware at approximately 9:45 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area were flagged down by one of the victims and witnesses. The group reported the incident and advised the accused had left on his longboard.
Officers quickly located the accused on Joseph Street and arrested him without incident. During a search of the accused, officers located a flick knife concealed in his waistband.
As a result, the 47-year-old local individual was charged with two counts of utter threats to cause death, two counts of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
