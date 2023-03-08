Local man dead after collapsing in downtown Brockville

Brockville Police Services says a local male resident is dead after an incident on March 6th, 2023. Police say that at about 2:45 p.m., an officer from the Brockville Police Service was on patrol on King Street West. While in the area, the officer observed a local male, in his mid-sixties, collapsed on the ground in front of Finnegan's Tavern.

The officer quickly attended to the male to check on his well-being. It was found the male was non-responsive. Paramedics were requested by the officer and the officer began performing CPR. Other officers attended the scene and blocked off a portion of King Street West.

Paramedics then arrived on the scene and shortly after, the male in question was taken to the Brockville General Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased. After further investigation, police say the death has been deemed not suspicious.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray