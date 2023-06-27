Local man dies in hospital after Russell St. fire in early June

Kingston Police Services have released a statement notifying the public that a 52-year-old local man has died in the hospital following a fire which occurred on Russell Street earlier this month on the morning of June 6th, 2023.

Police say after the fire this individual had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall however, no charges are anticipated at this time. Kingston Police explain that the cause of this fire will be undetermined until the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall provides a final report at the conclusion of their investigation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray