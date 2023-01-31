Local man faces numerous charges in child luring investigation

On the morning of January 17th, 2023, Kingston Police report that they executed a search warrant at a residential home in Kingston's west end. This warrant was executed as a result of an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Kingston Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit into online luring activities.

As a result of the warrant being executed the accused, Tyler Horton was arrested and charged with multiple luring-related offences originating from online messaging with two female children 13 and 14 years of age.

The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing. As a result, the 40-year-old accused was charged with the following offences:

- Three counts of making available sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under 16 years for specific criminal offences

- Three counts of telecommunications with a person believed to be under 16 years for specific criminal offences

- Attempting to make child pornography

- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

- Adult indecent exposure to persons under 16 years of age

- Adult making available sexually explicit material to persons under 16 years of age

- Adult luring persons under age 16 by means of telecommunications

- Adult agree to commit a sexual offence against persons under 16 years of age

It was determined that the accused, Tyler Horton was using the Snapchat username of Stevep22275 and the Chatiw screen name Morning Wood. Kingston Police are asking if any other young person experienced an inappropriate online interaction with Stevep22275 through the Snapchat application to contact Detective Constable Matt Murphy of the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6351 or via email at mmurphy@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray