Local man faces threat charges after incident on public transit

Brockville Police Services have arrested and charged a suspicious man after an incident in the area of the SuperStore on Parkedale Avenue. Police say they were made aware of the situation on April 22nd, 2023 around 4:00 p.m.

Officers arrived in the area and located a 24-year-old man who was identified as the suspicious suspect. In a news release police note, that they had involvement with the male a short time prior, regarding a medical-related issue at a different commercial business nearby.

Investigation revealed that the male was causing issues with a Brockville City Transit bus, at a stopping location in the area. It was then learned that he was threatening to harm multiple people on the bus while yelling and swearing.

Police say once he was located he was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for a non-arrest-related, medical issue. Later, once medically cleared, he was held in custody for a bail hearing for the offences of two counts of uttering threats, causing a disturbance, transportation fraud and failing to comply with a release order.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray