Local man facing assault charge domestic dispute in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released information on an arrest made following a domestic dispute in the city. Police say on June 24th, 2023 around 1:00 p.m. they received a complaint of ongoing issues surrounding domestic violence concerns.

It was discovered that a 31-year-old, male, had been repeatedly attempting to contact his ex-girlfriend. Investigation revealed that the male had attended the victim's residence on multiple previous occasions and he had also been warned about unwanted contact.

Police say that was learned that on the previous day, June 23rd, 2023, the male had attended the victim's residence and after refusing to leave, a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, the female was grabbed which left bruising and clothing damaged.

The male in question was located by police and then arrested and charged with assault, mischief, uttering threats and criminal harassment. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray