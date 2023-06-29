Local man facing assault charge domestic dispute in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police Services have released information on an arrest made following a domestic dispute in the city. Police say on June 24th, 2023 around 1:00 p.m. they received a complaint of ongoing issues surrounding domestic violence concerns.
It was discovered that a 31-year-old, male, had been repeatedly attempting to contact his ex-girlfriend. Investigation revealed that the male had attended the victim's residence on multiple previous occasions and he had also been warned about unwanted contact.
Police say that was learned that on the previous day, June 23rd, 2023, the male had attended the victim's residence and after refusing to leave, a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, the female was grabbed which left bruising and clothing damaged.
The male in question was located by police and then arrested and charged with assault, mischief, uttering threats and criminal harassment. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Eganville couple wins $1 million LOTTO MAX prizeA 58 and 57-year-old couple from Eganville is $1 million dollars richer after they won the LOTTO MAX, MAXMILLIONS draw worth $1 million on May 19th, 2023.
-
Fraud charges laid after extensive investigation at Pembroke businessA 24-year-old from Pembroke is facing multiple fraud charges after Ontario Provincial Police investigated several offences that took place between August 2021 and July 2022 at a local business.
-
Mosquito surveillance program launching to prevent West Nile Virus infectionsLocal citizens are reminded that the Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be starting their mosquito surveillance program once again in an effort to prevent West Nile Virus infections.
-
Alumni video by St. Lawrence College wins CASE awardA Grand Gold Circle of Excellence Award has been given to St. Lawrence College from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education for an SLC Alumni Family Video.
-
Brockville Museum launches summer activitiesThe Brockville Museum is open Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until September 2nd. Guests at the museum can participate in a variety of summer activities throughout July and August. New DIY Heritage Skills mini-kits launch July 1st at the museum.
-
Kingston's first "40 Under 40" accepting nominationsHonouring and celebrating the outstanding achievements of young leaders in the community Kingston Economic Development is launching an inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards.
-
"Ride for Dad" funds battle against prostate cancerThe Kingston/Quinte Motorcycle Ride for Dad was established in 2004 and can be instrumental in the fight against prostate cancer. This year's event took place in Southeastern Ontario on Saturday, May 27th.
-
Kingston Police warn residents trend of online QR code scamKingston Police warn about an online scam they are seeing more frequently in the community. Posing as a seller, the suspect agrees to sell an item for a specific price and then sends a QR code to the victim which directs the victim to a website designed at stealing financial information.
-
Renfrew resident charged impaired driving after traffic complaint in Pembroke, Ont.A 45-year-old from Renfrew is facing an impaired driving charge after Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the City of Pembroke. The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.