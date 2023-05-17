Local man facing assault with weapon charges throwing knife in physical altercation

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew has released information on a physical dispute that took place, which resulted in several charges being laid. Renfrew OPP says they responded to the dispute around 2:20 a.m. on May 3rd, 2023.

Officers arrived at the scene where two parties were involved in the dispute. The initial call to the police stated that one of the people involved threw a knife at the caller with intent. On the call, they said that police were required at the scene.

As a result of the following investigation, OPP arrested and charged 25-year-old Jimmy John Wemigwans from North Algona-Wilberforce Township. They are facing the following charges:

- Assault with a weapon

- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

- Failure to comply with a probation order, two counts

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 21st, 2023.

