Local man facing weapons charges threatening his mother with knife

Brockville Police Services have released information on a robbery with a weapon that took place in the City. Police explain that the incident took place on May 7th, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. when they received a call regarding a fight taking place.

Officers responded to the call regarding a dispute at a residence on George Street. Police say the responding officers got to the scene quickly and learned that a 24-year-old male, had attended to a residence to confront his mother, as he felt that she owed him money.

This turned into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Police say the male then brandished a knife and took his mother's cell phone as collateral for the debt. He left the residence and police located him a short distance from the scene.

The man was then arrested and charged. He was held for bail for the offences of robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation. Police say the mother did not receive or require any medical attention.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray