Local man facing weapons charges threatening his mother with knife
Brockville Police Services have released information on a robbery with a weapon that took place in the City. Police explain that the incident took place on May 7th, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. when they received a call regarding a fight taking place.
Officers responded to the call regarding a dispute at a residence on George Street. Police say the responding officers got to the scene quickly and learned that a 24-year-old male, had attended to a residence to confront his mother, as he felt that she owed him money.
This turned into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. Police say the male then brandished a knife and took his mother's cell phone as collateral for the debt. He left the residence and police located him a short distance from the scene.
The man was then arrested and charged. He was held for bail for the offences of robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and failure to comply with probation. Police say the mother did not receive or require any medical attention.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
OPP seek assistance investigating vehicle fire in Laurentian Valley, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a vehicle that was on fire on Sullivan Point Road in Laurentian Valley. Police say the fire resulted in no injuries and took place during the early hours of May 8th, 2023.
Flood Warning extended along Ottawa River as levels slowly recedeWater levels and flows along the Ottawa River remain elevated in response to last weekend’s precipitation, in response the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has extended the flood warning to Friday, May 12th, 2023.
OPP investigate ATVs stolen from cottage in Bonnechere ValleyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a cottage in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The person(s) involved stole two ATVs and other miscellaneous items. The break-in took place any time between October 9th, 2022, and May 4th, 2023.
Student survey guides equity and inclusion action plan at UCDSBStudents at the UCDSB responded to the "We All Belong Student Survey and the Intermediate Student Voice Survey" highlighting data on language, race, cultural identity, gender identity, and school experience. The results now guide the board's equity and inclusion action place.
Driver arrested fleeing the scene of three-vehicle crash with suspended licenseA 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after driving with a suspended license, causing a three-vehicle collision, and fleeing the scene before the police arrived.
UCDSB students complete world-renowned French test41 students from schools across the Upper Canada District School Board put their French to the test in the Diplôme d'études en langue française (DELF) examinations. The internationally recognized test was available free of charge for Grade 12 French Immersion students.
United Way KFL&A names incoming President and CEOThe Board of Directors with the United Way of KFL&A has announced the agency's Vice President of Corporate Services, John DiPaolo as the new President and CEO, replacing outgoing Bhavana Varma who served in the role for 24 years.
17-year-old Pembroke resident charged speeding over double the posted limitOntario Provincial Police have charged a local 17-year-old with stunt driving after they were caught travelling 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Boundary Road in the City of Pembroke.
911 call results in domestic charges laid against two individualsA 30-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation and a 25-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a 911 call in relation to a domestic dispute.