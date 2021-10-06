Local medical officers of health win United Way East Ontario's 2021 Community Builder of the Year

The United Way is awarding this year's Community Builder of the Year to four people who have helped all of us through a difficult time.

The United Way East Ontario jointly-awarded four medical officers of health for their leadership in the pandemic.

This includes Renfrew County's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Cushman, Ottawa Public Health's Dr. Vera Etches, Eastern Ontario Health Unit's Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit's Dr. Paula Stewart.

All are honoured for their innovation and expertise over the last year.

With files from CTV News Ottawa