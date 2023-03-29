Local MP comments on 2023 federal budget

The federal government tabled their 255-page budget on Tuesday, March 28th. Taking centre stage is the clean economy, as well as details on targeted measure to help Canadians deal with soaring inflation. While inflation has cooled over the last two months, food prices remain high, and affordable housing is on the top of the agenda for many Canadians.

The Conservative party leader Pierre Poillievre expressed his negative reaction to the budget, claiming it includes none of their party needs. Shelby Kramp-Neuman, Member of Parliament for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, released the following statement on Budget 2023:

"While there are some laudable sections in Budget 2023, unfortunately, it does very little to help deliver economic and financial relief to families across the riding suffering under record increases in heating, food, and shelter.



"This Budget refuses to address the very real issue of inflation, adding $43 billion to the already enormous deficit. It is full of government buzzwords around roadmaps and repeated announcements instead of addressing the very real issues facing Canadians. The government has made it clear that it is refusing to take the current uncertain economic situation seriously. A disappointment.



"As the Conservative Leader said in the House of Commons today during his response, there were three conditions that needed to be met for Conservatives to support Budget 2023: elimination of the carbon tax, lower taxes on paychecks, and a realistic path towards affordable housing. None of these reasonable conditions were met, and as a result, I, along with my Conservative colleagues, will be voting against Budget 2023."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray