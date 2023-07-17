Local MP Gallant expresses support for natural health

During a visit to St. Francis Herb Farm in Barry's Bay, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Member of Parliament, Cheryl Gallant, voiced her opposition to the federal government's proposed new regulations for natural health products.

"Existing regulations on health supplements already keep Canadians safe," said Gallant. "These unnecessary new regulations put Canadian businesses at a disadvantage."

In a press release, MP Gallant stated "new regulations being placed on health supplements are extremely burdensome, to the point that some supplement-makers say that the Canadian market is simply too small for it to be worth the investment."

"Canadians will lose access to the health supplements they choose due to more red tape and fees to the federal government, rather than improve health impact," said Gallant. "This new red tape is about pushing small and medium-sized manufacturers out of business instead of protecting Canadians."

"The new regulations will drive up costs to consumers, cut availability for people with rare health conditions, and prevent new products from being developed," said Paul Rivett-Carnac, Owner of St. Francis Herb Farm. The press release added that according to the Canada Health Food Association, the new requirements make it more difficult to read labels, create environmental waste, and cost consumers more.

"Common sense Conservatives will ensure Canadian businesses are competitive and that Canadians' access to safe supplements is protected," stated Gallant.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray