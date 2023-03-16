Local NDP take action to support Renfrew County VTAC

With funding for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage And Assessment Centre expiring on March 31st, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP says they are taking action to support long-term funding for the service. Over the next couple of weeks, the local NDP is organizing canvasses across the riding to collect petition signatures to support the service.

The push to save the RC VTAC has the support of Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles. "The staffing crisis that Ford’s Conservatives created in our health care system has left 25,000 people in Renfrew County without a family doctor," Stiles said. "Models like the VTAC are the kinds of solutions this government should be supporting to connect people to the care they need."

"As a resident of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, I am proud to support the NDP's efforts to secure long-term funding for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage And Assessment Centre. Access to quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and this service has been critical in ensuring that our rural community has access to the care they need," commented Dez Bair-Patel, President of the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray