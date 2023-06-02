Starting on June 1st, 2023 the Diversity & Inclusion (DI) Committee of the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is collecting school supplies to help kids in the local community.

The official supply drive is taking place on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but donations will be accepted at several locations leading up to that date. The two drop-off locations are at the two OPP detachments, 1913 Petawawa Blvd. Petawawa as well as 77 International Dr. Pembroke.

On August 20th, members of the Upper Ottawa Valley DI committee with help from the OPP Auxiliary Unit will be on hand with police cruisers at the following locations:

- Wal-Mart in Laurentian Valley Township

- Giant Tiger in the City of Pembroke

- Dollarama in the Town of Petawawa

OPP says the goal of the drive is to collect items that can be provided to help families support any students going back to school in the fall of 2023. Adding that every student deserves the ability to be as prepared as the next. Victim Services and the OPP want to help anyone that might need assistance get it.

Here is a list of some of the items that are hoping to be collected; backpacks, pencils, crayons, rulers, binders, lunch kits, folders, and shoes. OPP hopes members of the local community can help support this cause and ensure every child can start the school year off on the right foot.

