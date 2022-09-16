Local organizations team up to support small business owners in Eastern Ontario

Three Community Futures Development Corporations (CFDCs) are teaming up to make a successful business support program available to people in Eastern Ontario. CFDCs aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs free access to a new kind of support, guidance, and mentorship they need to start and grow a new business in our communities.

Frontenac Business Services, Grenville CFDC, and Renfrew County CFDC have teamed up to bring the Mashup Lab Virtual Business Incubator to their regions.

The Mashup Lab is a hands-on process allowing entrepreneurs, as well as existing business owners, to understand their business model and the next steps involved in validating the viability of their business idea.

Delivered 100% online, Mashup Lab will work with a group of 15 entrepreneurs in the Grenville, Frontenac, and Renfrew Counties, giving participants access to peer-to-peer support, as well as 1-on-1 coaching from experienced entrepreneurs.

"In just the last 36 months we’ve helped aspiring entrepreneurs start and grow well over 200 businesses in over 180 communities throughout rural Canada & rural America, and that number continues to grow every month," shares Andrew Button, Founder & CEO of Mashup Lab. "We’ve discovered that there is a deep well of untapped entrepreneurial talent sitting ‘on the sidelines in every rural region we’ve launched our Virtual Business Incubator, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with three economic development leaders in this region to make this opportunity available in Eastern Ontario for the first time."

The Mashup Lab is 100% free for participants and takes place during an evening timeslot. Applications for the program are now being accepted through the website at www.mashuplab.ca/easternontario/.

"This program is a great first step for individuals to make their dream business a reality," says Cyndy Phillips, Executive Director of Renfrew County CFDC.

To those thinking of applying, Katie Nolan, Executive Director of Grenville CFDC shares: "For people in our region who are ready to explore whether entrepreneurship is the right path for them, this is the perfect place to start."

Anne Prichard, Executive Director of Frontenac Business Services, adds: "We are so excited for this partnership which allows us to offer this opportunity to support creative innovation in our communities."

Space is limited, so those interested in taking advantage of the opportunity are encouraged to apply early.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa




