Local pediatrician recognized for 47 years of community service
A local pediatrician has been recognized for over 45 years of dedicated work to the Brockville community. Dr. Harvinder Chawla has been recognized with a dedication plaque that was presented to her by the Brockville and District General Hospital.
The Brockville and District General Hospital says Dr. Chawla has provided exceptional care to countless infants, youth, and adolescents at the Hospital and in the Brockville community.
The plaque was mounted in Brockville General Hospital's Women and Children Program area. Also in tribute to Dr. Chawla's work, she along with her husband and family have donated $25,000 to the Brockville General Hospital's Woman's and Children Program to celebrate the milestone achievement. The hospital says the funds will go toward purchasing a new birthing bed.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
