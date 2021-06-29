Local Petawawa teen named a recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

A local Petawawa teen has been named a recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award.

Ruby Pilatzke was selected from a group of over 700 applicants for her work with juvenile diabetes.

Pilatzke raised over 25-thousand dollars in diabetes research. This was done through bottle drives, bake sales, direct canvassing, and virtual events during the lockdown.

Should a cure for diabetes be found," Pilatzke says in a press release, "I want to be able to say I was part of the solution."

Pilatzke will be attending Nipissing University with the hopes of graduating in education and become a high school math or science teacher.

The award provides a scholarship upwards of $28,000.