Local Petawawa teen named a recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award
A local Petawawa teen has been named a recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award.
Ruby Pilatzke was selected from a group of over 700 applicants for her work with juvenile diabetes.
Pilatzke raised over 25-thousand dollars in diabetes research. This was done through bottle drives, bake sales, direct canvassing, and virtual events during the lockdown.
Should a cure for diabetes be found," Pilatzke says in a press release, "I want to be able to say I was part of the solution."
Pilatzke will be attending Nipissing University with the hopes of graduating in education and become a high school math or science teacher.
The award provides a scholarship upwards of $28,000.