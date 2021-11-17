Local physician awarded Award of Excellence by the Ontario College of Family Physicians
Dr. Elaine Ma of Kingston has been given the Award of Excellence, presented by the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP).
They were recognized for their leadership, energy, and commitment for putting her community's health and safety at the forefront of the pandemic.
Dr. Ma is said to exemplify the vital role of family physicians in communities across Ontario.
The award was presented to Dr. Ma at the OCFP's virtual awards ceremony November 10th.
