Local public transit receives funding boost from Provincial Government

The Ontario government is providing more money to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. The funding is part of the province's gas tax program which will allocate more than $379.5 million to help 107 municipalities operate and improve local transit. The funding for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is as follows:

- Brockville - $225,809

- North Grenville - $60,071.00

"Our government knows that municipal transit systems are essential to the success of our local communities, connecting people and families to jobs, housing and wherever they need to go," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "Under Premier Ford's leadership, we continue to step up to the plate to provide the funding municipalities need to ensure transit remains a safe and reliable option in communities across Ontario."

Clark explains that funding for the gas tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected. However, to make up for reduced gas sales due to ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's gas tax program includes supplemental funding of $80 million to help ensure municipalities can continue to support their transit systems.

"Public transit is a key driver of economic growth in Ontario, helping people get to where they need to go, whether it is to work, school, or run errands," said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. "As more people return to public transit, our government is providing municipalities with the funding they need to accommodate growing ridership, while ensuring they can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit service for people in their communities."

Gas tax funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade local infrastructure.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray