Local realtor named new leader of Arnprior Terry Fox Run

Local realtor Denise Johnson will lead the Terry Fox Run in Arnprior this year. After 10 years of dedication to the run, former organizer Stephen Dodd has decided to step down.

In a media release, organizers said Johnston is the perfect fit. "Johnston is no stranger to large fundraising events," it read. "She was involved for many years with the Easter Seals Regatta Cup in the 1990s."

There are nearly 650 communities that take parrt in the annual Terry Fox Run across Canada. In Arnprior, the run was first held in 1982, making this the 40th anniversary since its conception. It will also be the first in-person run since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please come out an join us at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior, where we will have three routes to walk or run," the statement said. "A one-kilometre run around the park, a three-kilometre, and a five-kilometre, which will go through The Grove."

The Arnprior Terry Fox run has raised nearly $293,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation which helps fund Cancer Research.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the participants will begin any time after 9:00 a.m.

To set up your own fundraising page for the Arnprior Terry Fox Run, head to: https://run.terryfox.ca/3370.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa