Local resident arrested following multiple thefts from vehicles in Kingston East

Kingston Police Service has made an arrest in connection to multiple mischief incidents in the City's east end. Police explain that on June 19th, 2023 around 8:00 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of Grenadier Drive on reports of vandalism to a vehicle.

Arriving at this location police say they discovered that the caller's motor vehicle had had its side window smashed in with a large rock which was still inside the vehicle laying on the driver's seat. While investigating this incident of mischief police received information that two other vehicles in the area of Grenadier Drive as well as Chartwell Crescent had also been broken into. Items were found to be missing from the vehicles.

Police were able to obtain security video of an involved suspect and at approximately 8:30 a.m. located an individual matching this description in the 400 block of Princess Street. Police say they arrested the accused for the charges of theft and mischief.

Searching the accused subsequent to their arrest revealed that they were in possession of a prohibited knife and a large amount of a substance suspected to be Fentanyl. The accused was also found to be in possession of items which had been stolen from the vandalized vehicles.

Police say the 39-year-old local was transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing. Charges were laid for two counts of mischief under $5000, two counts of theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with additional information or video footage pertaining to this incident or who may have had property stolen from their vehicle or have a vehicle damaged on this date in the vicinity of the above mentioned east end subdivision is asked to please contact Constable James Droppo at 613-549-4660 ext. 6395 or via email at jdroppo@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray